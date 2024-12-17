Anubhav Sinha calls ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, a story of human resilience

Mumbai: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, whose OTT series ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’, has become one of the most search webseries, has said that narratives like ‘IC 814’ don’t just serve the purpose of entertainment, they go beyond that and present a tale of human resilience, courage and humanity.

‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is based on the hijacking of the Air India flight. Touted as a real account of the events, the story of the show unfolds across five airports, five countries, seven days, and 188 people who were aboard the aircraft.

The show remained in the global top 10 charts for three weeks and in Indian top 10 charts for 11 weeks.

Talking about the show’s success, Anubhav Sinha, said, “Stories like these are not just meant to entertain; they remind us of resilience, courage, and humanity in the face of unimaginable adversity.

It was a humbling experience to bring this story to the screen, and I am deeply grateful for the love it has received from audiences worldwide”.

Actor Vijay Varma, who essayed the role of Captain Devi Sharan in the series, called it an honour to portray him on screen.

He said, “It was an absolute honour to play Captain Devi Sharan on screen. Anubhav Sir brought together stalwarts of Indian cinema to retell this historic event. I’ll wear this show as a badge of honour for the rest of my life”.

December 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the hijack, one of the most traumatic hijackings in the history of Indian aviation.

A show that took six years to research, write, and produce, ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ is an adaptation of the book ‘Flight into Fear: The Captain’s Story’ by Captain Devi Sharan and Srinjoy Chowdhary.

Producer Sarita Patil of Matchbox Shots said, “Real-life stories, told authentically, keeping the God of detail happy, resonate with the world. It would not have been possible without the faith Netflix bestowed on Matchbox and the creative stewardship of Anubhav Sinha. A big thank you”.