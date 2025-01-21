Anuv Jain and Zaeden to Set the Stage on Fire in Hyderabad – Here’s the Date

Hyderabad: Gen Z’s favorite artists, Anuv Jain and Zaeden, are all set to bring the house down at the highly anticipated ‘Yaari Jam’ concert in Hyderabad.

The event, curated and presented by TribeVibe Entertainment, is scheduled to take place on January 25 at the Hitex Exhibition Center, starting from 7 PM.

Anuv Jain: A Voice That Resonates with the Soul

Anuv Jain, renowned for his heartfelt lyrics and soothing melodies, has taken over India’s music scene with his chart-topping hits like ‘Baarishein,’ ‘Alag Aasmaan,’ and ‘Husn.’ His deep, soulful voice and relatable music continue to captivate audiences, making him a favorite among music lovers.

Zaeden: The Rising Star of Electronic Pop

Zaeden, a rising star in the Indian music scene, is known for his innovative sound that blends electronic beats with pop elements. With hits like ‘Tere Bina,’ ‘Socha Na Tha,’ and ‘City of the Lonely Hearts,’ Zaeden has earned widespread recognition for his unique musical style. Fans can expect an electrifying performance that will leave them wanting more.

TribeVibe Entertainment’s Grand Musical Extravaganza

TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow Enterprise, has announced the launch of The House of McDowell’s Soda Yaari Jam series across India after the success of its Mumbai edition in August 2024. The Hyderabad concert promises to be a musical extravaganza, bringing together two of India’s most popular artists, Anuv Jain and Zaeden. The event is expected to offer an unforgettable night of music, energy, and fun.

Event Details

Date : January 25, 2025

: January 25, 2025 Time : 7 PM onwards

: 7 PM onwards Venue: Hitex Exhibition Center, Hyderabad

Tickets for the event are available through BookMyShow and are expected to sell out quickly due to high demand. Fans of Anuv Jain and Zaeden are advised to grab their tickets early to ensure they don’t miss out on this epic musical night.