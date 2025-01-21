Hyderabad: GHMC Officials Demolish Roadside Structures in LB Nagar; Puncture Shop Owner Expresses Discontent

Hyderabad: Officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Tuesday carried out demolition operations in LB Nagar, targeting several roadside structures that were deemed unauthorized.

The demolition drive aimed at clearing encroachments along key roads caused significant disruptions, especially for local businesses.

GHMC Demolishes Puncture Shop, Owner Expresses Concern

During the drive, a puncture shop located near the RTC Pushpak Bus Stop was demolished. The shop owner expressed his frustration, claiming that the authorities had removed his shop without prior notice, leaving him in distress. The owner further mentioned that the demolition was carried out even though his shop was located at a busy spot, frequently visited by commuters heading to the bus stop.

GHMC’s Drive to Clear Encroachments

The demolition was part of GHMC‘s ongoing effort to clear encroachments and improve traffic flow in congested areas. The civic body has been targeting unauthorized constructions along roads and public spaces to create more room for vehicular movement and pedestrian safety. However, this latest action has sparked a debate over the lack of proper communication and its impact on small business owners.

Push for Road Widening and Safety

The GHMC’s initiative is part of its larger plan to widen roads and reduce traffic bottlenecks in key areas like LB Nagar. The authorities argue that clearing encroachments will lead to smoother traffic flow and improved safety for pedestrians and vehicles. However, local shopkeepers and residents have raised concerns about the sudden demolitions, especially those that affect livelihood.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Producer: I-T Raids on Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Mass Media in Hyderabad

Local Business Impact

The puncture shop owner, who now faces the loss of his business, stated that his shop had been operational for several years and was an essential service for the local community. “They demolished my shop without warning, and now I am left with no livelihood,” the owner said, highlighting the emotional and financial toll of the sudden eviction.

Future of Demolition Drives in Hyderabad

While GHMC’s demolition drives have been ongoing across various parts of Hyderabad, this recent incident in LB Nagar underscores the need for better communication with affected parties. Many locals have expressed the hope that authorities will provide adequate support and compensation to those who lose their businesses as a result of these operations.