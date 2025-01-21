Pushpa 2 Producer: I-T Raids on Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Mass Media in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Income Tax (I-T) Department launched widespread raids on multiple properties linked to prominent filmmaker and Telangana Film Development Corporation (TFDC) Chairman, Dil Raju, on Tuesday.

The raids targeted several locations, including his residence at Ujas Villas in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, and other properties connected to his business interests.

Income Tax Raids on Dil Raju and Major Film Entities

Dil Raju, known for producing blockbuster films such as Game Changer and Sankranthiki Vasthunam for this Sankranthi season, is currently facing significant scrutiny. While Sankranthiki Vasthunam proved to be a major commercial success, Game Changer did not perform as expected at the box office. The raids come at a time when Dil Raju’s financial dealings are reportedly under investigation, with I-T officials searching his properties for possible discrepancies.

Mythri Movie Makers and Pushpa 2 The Rule under I-T Radar

In addition to Dil Raju’s properties, the Income Tax Department also conducted raids at Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind the highly successful Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, which has been a massive hit at the box office, has attracted attention from the authorities.

The raids specifically targeted the residences of Naveen Yerneni, Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar, and CEO Cherry. These individuals are key figures behind the success of Pushpa 2, a film that continues to dominate the cinema landscape.

Mango Mass Media Also Under Investigation

The Income Tax Department’s investigation extended to Mango Mass Media, a prominent film distribution company. The raids on Mango Mass Media are believed to be part of the ongoing inquiry into the financial transactions of these major players in the film industry.

What’s Behind the IT Raids?

The ongoing raids highlight the increasing scrutiny of the financial dealings within the film industry, particularly about high-profile figures such as Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Mass Media. With the recent commercial success of Pushpa 2 and other big-budget films, it appears that the Income Tax Department is focused on investigating the financial and tax practices of these influential entities.

Industry Impact and Future Developments

As of now, the I-T raids have sparked a wave of speculation within the film industry, with insiders wondering about the possible outcomes of the ongoing investigations. It remains to be seen how these raids will impact the reputations and operations of the involved individuals and companies.

With the raids on Dil Raju, Mythri Movie Makers, and Mango Mass Media, it is clear that the Income Tax Department is intensifying its efforts to examine the financial transparency of top players in the Indian film industry. The authorities’ scrutiny could have far-reaching consequences for these prominent entities, especially in the context of growing scrutiny of the film business’s financial operations.