Hyderabad Police Bust Interstate ATM Card Duplication Gang, Arrest Three Members

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have successfully busted an interstate gang involved in duping people by creating duplicate ATM cards and using them to withdraw money from ATMs across multiple states. The gang targeted senior citizens, women, and illiterate individuals.

The police arrested three members of the gang and seized substantial amounts of money, ATM cards, and other materials.

Gang Involved in ATM Card Duplication and Fraud Across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka

The arrested gang members – Vakil Ali (45) from Haryana, Farman (23) from Uttar Pradesh, and Obaid Arif (03) from Hyderabad – were involved in 18 criminal cases, including 10 in Telangana, and two in Andhra Pradesh. Two other members, Islam (Haryana) and Gullu (Uttar Pradesh), are still absconding. The gang’s fraudulent activities spanned across various ATM centers in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Karnataka.

Seizures and Arrest Details

During the investigation, the police recovered 105 ATM cards of different banks, Rs. 7.60 lakh in cash, a car, a bike, duplicate police identity cards, and three mobile phones from the arrested gang members. South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, Sneha Mehra, briefed the press about the details of the operation on Monday.

The operation: How the Gang Deceived Innocent People

The gang primarily targeted vulnerable groups such as senior citizens, women, and illiterate individuals visiting ATM centers. According to DCP Sneha Mehra, the gang members would approach ATM cardholders under the pretext of helping them withdraw money. One member would observe the victim’s ATM PIN while another would swap the original card with a duplicate, successfully diverting the attention of the victim.

Formation of the Gang and Their Modus Operandi

Ali and Islam, relatives from Haryana, initially moved to Hyderabad and started a cloth business in Charminar. They later formed an alliance with Gullu, Farman, and Obaid Arif, who were working in various professions. Unable to sustain their lavish lifestyles, they devised a plan to deceive ATM users by diverting their attention and withdrawing funds using duplicate cards.

Impact of the Bust on Public Safety and Awareness

This busted highlights the growing concerns over ATM fraud in India, especially targeting vulnerable populations. Police urge the public to stay vigilant while using ATMs and to be cautious of strangers offering help at ATM centers.