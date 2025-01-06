APCC President Condemns BJP Leader’s Sexist Remarks Against Priyanka Gandhi

Hyderabad: YS Sharmila, President of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has strongly criticized BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri for his sexist remarks directed at Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi.

Controversial Remarks

During a rally in Delhi’s Kalkaji on Sunday, Bidhuri made an inappropriate statement:

“Lalu had said that he would make the roads in Bihar as smooth as Hema Malini’s cheeks. Lalu lied; he couldn’t do it, but I assure you, just like we improved the roads in Okhla and Sangam Vihar, we will definitely make all roads in Kalkaji as smooth as Priyanka Gandhi’s cheeks.” Also Read: Andhra Pradesh-Based Start-up N Space Tech Tests Ultra-High-Frequency Communication Tech on ISRO’s POEM-4

Sharmila’s Response

Taking to the social media platform X, Sharmila expressed outrage at the remarks, stating:

“It is no surprise that the BJP’s thoughts, actions, and culture are deeply rooted in their leaders’ utter disrespect towards women, with toxic sexism emboldened by impunity.”

She further accused the BJP of resorting to personal attacks to divert attention from their governance failures, saying:

“The party has a long history of targeting individuals like Sonia ji, Rahul ji, and now Priyanka ji, to distract from their own shortcomings.”

A Pattern of Disrespect

Sharmila highlighted that even revered leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Baba Saheb Ambedkar have been subjected to such personal attacks by members of the BJP.

A Call for Accountability

Concluding her statement, Sharmila remarked: