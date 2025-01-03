Andhra Pradesh-Based Start-up N Space Tech Tests Ultra-High-Frequency Communication Tech on ISRO’s POEM-4

New Delhi: N Space Tech, an Andhra Pradesh-based space start-up, has successfully tested its indigenously developed ultra-high-frequency (UHF) communication system on the SwetchaSat payload aboard ISRO‘s POEM-4 platform.

The first set of data packages from SwetchaSat-V0 were received at the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking, and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on January 1 at 9:20 pm, marking a significant achievement for the start-up.

Also Read: Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Responds to Alleged Bribery in Power Deals with SECI

Demonstrating Expertise in UHF Communication

Divya Kothamasu, co-founder of N Space Tech, explained that this achievement highlights the start-up’s expertise in UHF communication with precision and reliability. She emphasized that the success underscores the company’s leadership in space technology, and the start-up plans to extend its capabilities into higher frequency bands, including the Ku-band for future missions.

SwetchaSat Payload Developed Indigenously

The SwetchaSat payload, which includes communication, power, computing, and sensor modules, was developed indigenously by N Space Tech. The payload was part of ISRO’s POEM-4 initiative, which repurposes the spent fourth stage of the PSLV rocket into a stable orbital environment for experimental payloads.

Recognition from ISRO Experts

Sudheer Kumar N, a former director at ISRO, praised the SwetchaSat mission, highlighting that its successful demonstration of UHF communication represents a crucial milestone in the development of faster and more reliable communication technologies for satellite applications.

Positioning for the Future of Space Technology

Founded in 2020, N Space Tech specializes in satellite communication systems and space solutions, and this achievement strengthens its role in advancing India’s space capabilities. The POEM-4 platform, which carries 24 payloads from various ISRO laboratories, private start-ups, and educational institutes, is a pivotal part of India’s efforts in space exploration.