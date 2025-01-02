Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu Responds to Alleged Bribery in Power Deals with SECI

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the state government cannot annul power purchase agreements with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) without concrete proof of bribery allegations.

His comments come in light of recent reports linking the Adani Group to a bribery scandal, which allegedly involved paying $250 million in bribes to Indian officials, including those in Andhra Pradesh, to secure favorable solar power contracts.

Alleged Bribery Involving Adani Group

The allegations against the Adani Group claim that the company paid significant bribes, reportedly amounting to Rs 1,750 crore, to secure contracts with the Andhra Pradesh government under the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) administration. The U.S. Department of Justice recently indicted Adani, claiming its involvement in a long-running scheme to bribe Indian officials. However, the Adani Group has strongly denied the charges.

Naidu’s Stance on the Power Deals

Addressing these allegations, Naidu said that the state government must first obtain solid evidence before taking any action to scrap the agreements. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of securing proper documentation and confirmed that any legal action would be based on concrete evidence to avoid unnecessary complications. He warned that scrapping the power purchase agreements without clear proof could result in legal challenges.

“We are getting proper documentation, and once we have that, we will take action if there was any corruption involved,” Naidu stated during an informal meeting with reporters at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri.

SECI Power Agreements and Legal Considerations

Naidu’s remarks follow the decision by Andhra Pradesh Power Distribution Companies to procure over 4,000 million units of power from SECI in the upcoming fiscal year, as part of the total 17,000 million units agreed upon. Despite the bribery allegations, the CM insisted that the SECI deal with the Adani Group had benefited the state, and any action would only be taken once the evidence was fully established.

Political Backdrop and Opposition Criticism

The YSR Congress Party has rejected the bribery allegations, stating that the power agreements were between the state government, the distribution companies (Discoms), and SECI, which is a central government entity. They assert there was no third-party involvement in the agreements.

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila recently accused the previous YSRCP government of entering into a 25-year deal with Adani Group to purchase power at Rs 2.49 per unit. She alleged this rate was significantly higher than the Rs 1.99 per unit the Adani Group charged in Gujarat, resulting in a financial burden of Rs 1 lakh crore on the people of Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu’s Call for Transparency

Chandrababu Naidu reiterated that he does not engage in political vendettas but assured that wrongdoers would be held accountable. He emphasized that his approach is rooted in fairness and transparency and vowed to take action only after thoroughly investigating the evidence.