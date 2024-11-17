Apollo Cancer Centre Hosts Bike Rally to Raise Awareness on Prostate Cancer

Hyderabad: Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) Hyderabad, in collaboration with The Bikerni Club, successfully organized the “Be the Best You” bike rally as part of Men’s Cancer Month to raise awareness about prostate cancer and encourage men to take preventive health measures. The event, which attracted a remarkable turnout, united healthcare professionals and enthusiastic participants to promote the importance of early detection and treatment options for prostate cancer, a leading cancer affecting men worldwide.

Prostate cancer is the fourth most common cancer globally and the second most common cancer in men. According to the World Cancer Research Fund International, there were 1,467,854 new cases of prostate cancer in 2022, and India ranks among the top 10 countries with the highest rates of prostate cancer.

The rally, which was flagged off by Dr. Sanjai Kumar Addla, Senior Consultant – Uro-Oncology at ACC, began at Telangana Tourism Bhavan in Begumpet, with over 200 participants making their way to the final stop at Apollo Medical College in Jubilee Hills. The event was graced by Shri Vikas Raj, Special Chief Secretary, Transport, Housing, GAD, Government of Telangana, who emphasized the need for community-focused initiatives to spread awareness about prostate cancer and preventive health. Dr. P. Vijay Anand Reddy, Director of Apollo Cancer Centre, also addressed the gathering, stressing the critical importance of early detection and regular screenings to reduce the impact of prostate cancer.

Key Messages from the Event

During the event, Shri Vikas Raj highlighted the significance of early detection in improving survival rates. “Raising awareness about prostate cancer is vital, as early detection can make a life-changing difference. Events like this remind people to prioritize their health and encourage regular check-ups, especially for conditions like prostate cancer, which often has no symptoms in its early stages. By coming together, we hope to reach more individuals and encourage men to be proactive in taking care of their health. Early action and the right information can truly save lives,” he stated.

Dr. Vijay Anand Reddy added, “Prostate cancer often remains undetected until it reaches an advanced stage, particularly in India where awareness remains low. This rally was organized to reach men in our community and encourage them to take preventive steps and undergo regular screenings. Prostate cancer is treatable, especially when detected early, and events like these bring this crucial message to the forefront.”

Rising Incidence of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer is already a major cause of morbidity and mortality globally, and the numbers are expected to double by 2040. In India, prostate cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers, with an estimated 33,000 to 42,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The age-standardized incidence is 4.8 cases per 100,000 population per year, having increased by approximately 30% nationally and by 75–80% in urban areas over the past 25 years.

Dr. Sanjai Addla, Senior Consultant, Uro-oncology at ACC Hyderabad, emphasized the role of early detection in saving lives. “Regular PSA (Prostate-Specific Antigen) testing and screenings are key to early detection. With advanced diagnostic tools and robotic-assisted surgeries now available, Apollo Cancer Centre offers state-of-the-art treatment that has significantly improved outcomes and recovery times. Men need to be aware that regular screenings are quick, non-invasive, and can be lifesaving,” he explained.

Community Support and Awareness

The event also saw active participation from local biking groups, including the Bikers Club Ride, who shared a commitment to raising awareness about prostate cancer. One participant, Ms. Anisah Fatima, said, “I joined this rally to help spread awareness about prostate cancer among the public, including my friends and family. Men’s health is often neglected, and this rally is a way for us to support each other and encourage proactive healthcare.”

Another rider, Ashok Rao, emphasized the importance of breaking the silence around men’s health. “I believe in promoting men’s health and raising awareness about issues like prostate cancer. This rally is a demonstration that we’re all in this together. Taking care of our health is worth talking about, and it’s essential to take appropriate action when it comes to health screenings,” he said.

ACC’s Commitment to Men’s Health

The rally, organized as part of Apollo Cancer Centre’s ongoing commitment to men’s health, aimed to bridge awareness gaps and bring prostate cancer into public conversations. Prostate cancer, if detected early, can be treated effectively. Apollo Cancer Centre Hyderabad is at the forefront of offering innovative treatments, including minimally invasive surgeries and personalized cancer care, to improve patient outcomes.

As part of its mission to provide accessible and cutting-edge care, ACC Hyderabad continues to encourage men to be proactive in their health, emphasizing the life-saving benefits of early detection and regular screenings.