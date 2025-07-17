Apple Breaks Silence on BOE Ban: No Impact on iPhones, Says Company

Apple Breaks Silence on BOE Ban: Speculation has been growing around a possible U.S. ban on iPhones that use OLED panels manufactured by Chinese firm BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics). This follows a preliminary ruling by the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC) supporting allegations from Samsung that BOE used its proprietary technology without authorization.

Apple Breaks Silence on BOE Ban: Samsung Alleges BOE Misused Proprietary Tech

Samsung accused BOE of illegally using its trade secrets in the production of OLED displays. The ITC’s initial decision backed Samsung, resulting in a ban on the import and sale of BOE’s disputed OLED panels in the U.S. BOE and its affiliates were also instructed not to sell their existing stock of such panels within the country.

BOE Panels Used in iPhone Models Since 2021

BOE has been a display supplier for Apple since 2021, alongside Samsung and LG. Its OLED panels are used in iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 models, and there is a possibility they will also be used in the upcoming iPhone 17.

Rumors of iPhone Ban Spark Concern

Following the ITC’s preliminary ruling, rumors spread suggesting that iPhones using BOE displays could be banned in the U.S. This caused concern among Apple customers and industry watchers.

Apple Breaks Silence on the Issue

Apple responded to the growing speculation in a statement to 9to5Mac. The company clarified:

“Apple is not a party to this case. This ruling will have no impact on our products.”

With this, Apple made it clear that the ruling does not apply to its devices and there will be no disruption in iPhone sales or supply in the U.S.

Final Ruling Expected Later This Year

As of now, the ITC ruling is only preliminary. A final judgment is expected by the end of 2025. After the final verdict is issued, the President of the United States will have 60 days to approve or reject the decision.

BOE Panels May Continue in China-Only iPhones

Apple is reportedly looking to use BOE’s LTPO OLED panels exclusively in iPhones manufactured for the Chinese market. However, reports suggest that these displays do not match the quality standards of those used in globally sold iPhones.

Conclusion

While the legal case between Samsung and BOE continues to unfold, Apple has confirmed that it remains unaffected. For now, customers can rest assured that their iPhones are not subject to any ban related to BOE displays — at least until the final ruling is announced later this year.