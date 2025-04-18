Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Launch Date, Price in India, and expected Features

As we move further into 2025, anticipation for Apple’s latest flagship smartphone is at an all-time high. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is one of the most awaited smartphones of the year, and several leaks have already started surfacing online.

From expected design changes to powerful hardware upgrades, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Apple typically unveils its new iPhones in September, and this year is expected to follow suit. According to reports, the iPhone 17 series, including the Pro Max model, will launch between September 11 and 13, 2025. The global tech community is eagerly waiting for Apple’s official announcement.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price in India (Expected)

While Apple has not released any official pricing, leaks and past pricing trends suggest the following estimated price range for the new iPhone lineup in India:

iPhone 17 Pro Max – ₹1,64,900

– ₹1,64,900 iPhone 17 Pro – ₹1,39,900

– ₹1,39,900 iPhone 17 Air – ₹99,900

– ₹99,900 iPhone 17 – ₹89,900

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max: Leaked Features and Specs

Here are the most talked-about features expected in the iPhone 17 Pro Max:

📸 Camera Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is rumored to sport a rectangular camera module with rounded corners, including:

A 24MP front-facing selfie camera

A 48MP telephoto rear camera

New bump design with contrasting edges

💎 Sleek Design Changes

Apple may switch from titanium to aluminium frame construction

The back panel could be a mix of glass and aluminium for a premium look

for a premium look Thinner bezels and a slimmer profile are also expected

🔋 Bigger Battery and Connectivity Boost

A larger battery for improved battery life

for improved battery life Introduction of Wi-Fi 7 support for faster and more stable connectivity

⚙️ Storage, RAM, and Chipset

Powered by the all-new A19 Pro chip

Expected 12GB RAM for better multitasking

for better multitasking AI capabilities integrated through Apple Intelligence features

Final Thoughts

The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max is shaping up to be a powerhouse of performance, design, and cutting-edge features. With a speculated launch in September 2025, Apple fans across the globe are counting the days. Stay tuned for the official announcements and confirmations as the launch window approaches.