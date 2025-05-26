Apple iPhone 17 Series: iPhone 17 Air Design, Camera, Specs, and Expected India Launch Date

Apple is gearing up for a major product launch in September 2025, with the highly anticipated iPhone 17 series taking center stage. While Apple has yet to make an official announcement, multiple leaks and rumors have revealed significant details about the upcoming lineup.

iPhone 17 Series to Include Four Models

The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to include:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple is reportedly dropping the iPhone Plus model entirely, streamlining its range and introducing a brand-new variant — the iPhone 17 Air — which is poised to become the thinnest iPhone ever.

iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air Design and Display

The standard iPhone 17 will largely retain the design language of the iPhone 16 but will sport a slightly larger 6.3-inch display.

The real design overhaul will be seen in the iPhone 17 Air, featuring an ultra-thin body and a 6.6-inch OLED display. Apple is also introducing a horizontal camera bar on the back, giving the device a distinctive and modern look.

Both models are expected to support:

OLED panels

120Hz refresh rate

Always-on display

These are significant upgrades, especially after years of criticism over iPhones having only a 60Hz refresh rate.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications: A New Benchmark

The iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be powered by Apple’s all-new A19 chip, built on an improved 3nm process for better efficiency and performance. It’s expected to come with:

12GB RAM

Faster charging technology

24MP front camera sensor

48MP + 12MP dual rear camera setup with ultra-wide lens

The standard iPhone 17 could offer 8GB or 12GB RAM, depending on the storage variant.

Apple is expected to officially launch the iPhone 17 series between September 11 and 13, 2025. As per industry sources, the expected pricing is: