Arab Gulf States Await Trump’s Next Move on US-Middle East Relations

Dubai: Leaders from across the Arab Gulf, Jordan, and Palestine extended their congratulations to Donald Trump on his inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The messages highlighted hopes for strengthened partnerships and collaborative efforts for peace and prosperity during Trump’s second term.

Arab Gulf Leaders Express Optimism

The leadership of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was among the first to send warm congratulations:

President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan ,

, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum , and

, and Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan all expressed their wishes for Trump’s success and pledged to strengthen the UAE-US partnership.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq and Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing their pride in their countries’ longstanding relationships with the United States.

Kuwait’s Emir, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, also extended his congratulations, highlighting aspirations to deepen bilateral relations during Trump’s presidency.

Jordan’s Commitment to US Partnership

Jordan’s King Abdullah II reaffirmed the strong ties between his country and the United States. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), the King emphasized Jordan’s commitment to collaborating with the Trump administration to achieve global peace and stability.

Palestine Expresses Hope for Peace Talks

Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas sent a heartfelt congratulatory message, emphasizing the PA’s readiness to work with the Trump administration to achieve peace. Abbas reiterated his commitment to the two-state solution, stating:

“We stand ready to work with you to achieve peace during your tenure, guided by the two-state solution based on international legitimacy. This vision seeks the establishment of the State of Palestine and the State of Israel living side by side in peace and security.”

Trump’s Call for Peace and Unity

During his inaugural address at the Capitol Rotunda, President Trump called himself a “peacemaker and unifier.” He acknowledged the importance of recent diplomatic breakthroughs, including the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, which led to the release of hostages.

Strengthening US-Arab Relations

The congratulatory messages underline the pivotal role of US-Arab relations in addressing global challenges. With Trump’s promise to foster international cooperation, leaders across the Middle East are optimistic about advancing shared goals in areas such as peacebuilding, economic development, and security.