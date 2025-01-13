Are Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor Dating? Here’s the Truth

Rumors about Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor being in a romantic relationship have been making headlines recently. The speculation began when photos allegedly showing the two together at a beach, reportedly in the Maldives, surfaced online. These images quickly went viral, leading fans and media outlets to speculate about a possible romantic link between the two.

Fact Check: The Truth Behind the Rumors

A thorough fact-check by national media has revealed that these viral photos are not real. They were created using artificial intelligence (AI) tools and are entirely fabricated. There is no evidence to suggest that Hardik Pandya and Janhvi Kapoor are dating, and the rumors are baseless.

Where They Stand Now

Hardik Pandya : After his recent separation from his wife, Natasha Stankovic, Hardik has been focusing on his cricket career. As a key player and captain of the Indian T20I team, his priority remains his professional commitments.

Janhvi Kapoor: The Bollywood star is busy with a packed schedule, including major Bollywood projects and her much-anticipated debut in the South Indian film industry with a Telugu movie.

Misinformation in the Age of AI

The incident underscores how advanced technology like AI can create convincing but false narratives, spreading misinformation quickly. It also highlights the importance of verifying information before believing or sharing it.