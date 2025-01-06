Arjun Kapoor Reveals the ‘Only Blues’ He Embraces on Mondays

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor recently shared his take on the “only blues” he allows on Mondays, and it’s all about stylish outfits! The actor took to Instagram to showcase a collection of dapper photos, revealing how he adds a touch of blue to his Monday look.

Arjun Kapoor’s Stylish Blue Monday Look

In the Instagram post, Arjun Kapoor flaunted a blue-hued suit that left fans in awe. In the first photo, the actor posed confidently in front of a mirror, exuding style and charm. The second image shows Arjun sitting on a navy blue sofa, gazing into the camera with intensity, while another snap features the actor holding a pair of glasses and looking away from the lens.

“The only blues I allow on a Monday!” Arjun captioned the post, showcasing his sense of fashion and how he embraces blue in his wardrobe to kick off the week.

Arjun Kapoor’s Upcoming Movie: Mere Husband Ki Biwi

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor is once again in the spotlight for his role as the antagonist “Danger Lanka” in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. However, his fans can look forward to seeing him next in the much-awaited film Mere Husband Ki Biwi, directed by Mudassar Aziz, best known for hits like Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Bhumi Pednekar. The motion poster, released on January 2, shows an intriguing image of a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a jutti, hinting at the film’s quirky narrative.

A Unique Love Triangle with a Twist

Mere Husband Ki Biwi* is described as more than just a love triangle; it’s a “love circle” where emotions and comedy collide in the most unpredictable and entertaining ways. Director Mudassar Aziz shared that the film explores the quirks and complexities of relationships, all with humor and heart.

“This film celebrates relationships with care, humor, and love,” Aziz said. “It’s lighthearted, relatable, and filled with moments that will stay with you long after the credits roll.”

Mere Husband Ki Biwi: A Family Entertainer

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh under Pooja Entertainment, the film is set for release on February 21, 2025. With its engaging plot and star-studded cast, Mere Husband Ki Biwi promises to be a delightful ride for moviegoers.

Stay tuned for more updates as Arjun Kapoor gears up for his next big release!