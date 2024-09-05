Army Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing in Fields Near Vanipakala, Nalgonda District: Video

Nalgonda: An Indian Army helicopter made an emergency landing in the fields near Vanipakala village, Chityala Mandal, in Nalgonda district today, following a technical malfunction.

The helicopter, which had been involved in flood relief operations in Vijayawada a week earlier, encountered technical issues while returning to base.

The pilot took swift action and safely landed the helicopter in the fields, drawing the attention of local villagers who quickly gathered at the scene. No injuries were reported, and the crew aboard the helicopter remained safe.

A technical team from the Army was dispatched to the site via another helicopter to assess and resolve the issue. The presence of military personnel and the unusual sight of a helicopter landing in the rural area attracted a large crowd from nearby villages.

The Army is currently working to repair the helicopter and ensure its safe departure.