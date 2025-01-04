Army Vehicle Accident in J-K: Death Toll Rises to 3

Srinagar: In a tragic accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, three Indian Army personnel lost their lives, and two others were injured when their vehicle fell into a gorge on Saturday.

The incident occurred near SK Payen in the northern part of the region.

Cause of the Accident

According to officials, the Army vehicle skidded off the road due to inclement weather and poor visibility, leading to the deadly fall. The injured soldiers were swiftly evacuated with the help of local residents, who provided immediate medical assistance. The Army’s Chinar Corps expressed their gratitude to the Kashmiri locals for their timely support.

Army’s Statement on the Tragedy

“While performing their duty in Bandipora, the Army vehicle fell into the gorge. Tragically, three brave soldiers lost their lives,” the Army said in a statement on social media platform X, offering heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased.

Condolences from Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed deep sorrow over the loss. In a condolence message, he said, “I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives of Indian Army personnel due to the tragic road accident in Bandipora. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Ongoing Investigation

The identities of the deceased and injured soldiers have not been disclosed, and investigations into the incident are still underway.

Key Points:

Three Indian Army soldiers killed, two injured in Bandipora road accident.

Vehicle skidded off the road due to inclement weather and poor visibility.

Kashmiri locals assisted in evacuating the injured soldiers.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha offers condolences to the families.