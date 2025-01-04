Jammu and Kashmir: Two Soldiers Killed, Three Injured in Bandipora Army Vehicle Accident

Jammu & Kashmir

Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district as two soldiers lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen.

Fouzia Farhana4 January 2025 - 15:26
Srinagar: Tragedy struck in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Bandipora district as two soldiers lost their lives, and three others sustained injuries when their Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen.

Details of the Incident

The accident occurred when the vehicle veered off the road, plunging into a deep gorge in the north Kashmir district. According to officials:

  • Fatalities: Two soldiers were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
  • Injuries: Three injured soldiers were initially treated at the district hospital before being referred to a medical facility in Srinagar for further care.
  • Medical Update: Dr. Masrat Iqbal, Medical Superintendent of the district hospital, confirmed, “Two soldiers were brought dead, and the injured were resuscitated before referral to Srinagar.”

Road Accidents in Hilly Terrain

Incidents like these underscore the challenges of navigating the treacherous roads in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in regions like Bandipora with rugged terrains. Such accidents often occur due to poor road conditions, inclement weather, or other unforeseen circumstances.

Ongoing Investigation

Authorities are investigating the incident to determine the cause of the accident and implement measures to enhance the safety of Army personnel operating in these challenging environments.

The accident in Bandipora highlights the risks faced by soldiers in their service to the nation, even during non-combat operations. Steps must be taken to improve road safety in the region to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

