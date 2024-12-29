Arrested Bangladeshi National in Kolkata Had Been Frequently Changing Locations in Bengal

Kolkata: In a significant breakthrough, Kolkata Police arrested Abiyur Rahaman, a Bangladeshi national who had been living illegally in India since 2023.

He was apprehended on December 27 from a hotel on Marquis Street in central Kolkata, where he was found in possession of fake Indian identity documents, including a passport. Rahaman’s arrest sheds light on the methodical steps he took to establish a fraudulent identity and his efforts to remain undetected in India.

Rahaman’s Journey from Illegal Infiltration to Fraudulent Documents

Rahaman’s illegal stay in India began in 2023, although he had started the process of obtaining counterfeit documents much earlier, in 2017. Sources within Kolkata Police revealed that Rahaman followed a systematic approach to build his fake Indian identity, starting with acquiring a ration card, followed by EPIC (Voter ID), PAN card, and Aadhaar card. In 2023, he successfully procured a fake Indian passport, which allowed him to settle permanently in West Bengal.

Despite having these fake documents, Rahaman initially concealed his fake passport when police arrested him. The authorities, however, later recovered the passport during their investigation. His ability to falsify official documents and create a false identity highlights the growing issue of illegal infiltration and the misuse of India’s identity verification systems.

Rahaman’s Frequent Movements Across Bengal

One of the most concerning aspects of Rahaman’s case is his frequent relocation across various locations in West Bengal since his arrival. He initially settled in Madhyamgram, located in the North 24 Parganas district, before moving to the Khidirpur area in south Kolkata, which is known for its sizeable minority population. Rahaman’s most recent accommodations were in the New Market area, and finally, he was staying at a hotel on Marquis Street in central Kolkata, where he was arrested.

Sources suggest that Rahaman’s constant movement across different areas of Kolkata and West Bengal raised suspicions among police officers. Authorities believe his shifting residences could indicate that Rahaman was involved in something more significant, and they are now focusing on uncovering further details through interrogation.

A Possible Link to Other Bangladesh Nationals

The hotel where Rahaman was arrested has raised eyebrows due to its previous association with other Bangladeshi nationals. In a surprising connection, the same hotel area in Marquis Street had been the site of a prior arrest involving Selim Matabbar, a former associate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Matabbar had also been residing at a hotel in the same locality while posing as an Indian citizen with fake documents, including a passport.

The presence of several hotels in the Marquis Street area catering to Bangladeshi citizens, many of whom enter India on tourist or medical visas, suggests that this area has become a hotspot for illegal activities involving fake identities and fraudulent documentation.

Authorities on High Alert

The discovery of Rahaman’s case has put the Kolkata Police and West Bengal authorities on high alert. Investigators are now focusing on tracing other potential infiltrators and ensuring that the fraudulent documents used by Rahaman and others are flagged within India’s official record systems.

The methodical manner in which Rahaman secured fake documents over a period of several years, along with his ability to move freely across the state, highlights the vulnerabilities within the country’s system of identity verification and raises concerns about similar infiltrations that could be taking place unnoticed.

Also Read | Assam Police STF busts jihadi terror module; Bangladeshi national among 8 arrested

A Wake-up Call for Strict Border Control Measures

Rahaman’s arrest serves as a stark reminder of the need for more stringent border control measures and more robust checks on the issuance of Indian identity documents. As illegal infiltration continues to pose a challenge for law enforcement, authorities must adopt more advanced monitoring systems to prevent the misuse of official documentation.

The case also points to the increasing involvement of Bangladeshi nationals in illegal activities across India, with the potential for more such incidents to come to light in the future. It remains to be seen whether this case leads to the uncovering of a larger network of infiltrators, or if Rahaman’s arrest will mark a significant step toward addressing the broader issue of illegal immigration in India.