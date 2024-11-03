Telangana

Arvind Dharmapuri Expresses Disappointment Over Friendship with Revanth Reddy

In a candid revelation, Arvind Dharmapuri has publicly stated his discomfort regarding his association with Revanth Reddy. In recent comments, Dharmapuri expressed, “I feel ashamed to say that Revanth Reddy is my friend.”

Fouzia Farhana3 November 2024 - 17:06
This statement has sparked discussions among political circles and supporters, raising questions about the nature of their friendship and Dharmapuri’s apparent disillusionment with Reddy’s actions or decisions.

While the specific reasons for Dharmapuri’s feelings were not elaborated upon, the comment indicates a potential rift or growing dissatisfaction within their relationship. Political analysts suggest that this sentiment may reflect broader concerns within their party or alliance, signaling possible shifts in alliances or public opinions as they navigate the complex political landscape.

As the situation develops, it remains to be seen how this admission will affect their friendship and the dynamics of their political engagements.

