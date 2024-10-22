Arvind Kejriwal offers prayers at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife Sunita on Monday offered prayers at the famous Vaishno Devi temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra.

Taking to X, the former Delhi Chief Minister wrote: “Today, along with my wife, I reached the temple of Mata Vaishno Devi, had a darshan and prayed for the well-being of all the people of the country. May Mata Rani bless everyone.”

Kejriwal also posted pictures of the visit to Vaishno Devi shrine along with the post.

His wife Sunita had played a crucial role in handling the key matters of the AAP when the former Delhi Chief Minister was in jail in connection with the Excise Policy matter.

Sunita has also regularly featured in several AAP rallies.

It’s noteworthy that Arvind Kejriwal, in his capacity as the Delhi Chief Minister in 2021, also made a crucial announcement regarding the free pilgrimage scheme under which a train from the national capital to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh was scheduled to operate.

The scheme is officially known as Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana.

Under the scheme, any resident of the national capital aged 60 or above can acquire its facilities after obtaining a certificate from a local MLA, stating that he/she resides in the legislator’s constituency.

An attendant aged 21 or above can accompany each traveller. The government bears the expenses for the attendant too.

Under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojna, all expenses related to travel, food and accommodation are borne by the Delhi government.

A key feature of the scheme includes free travel for senior citizens who cannot bear to travel alone. The Delhi government has also sent senior citizens living in Delhi’s old age homes on the trip.

Besides, facilities like paramedical staff and attendants are also provided during the journey.