As-salamu Alaikum’: King Charles Uses Arabic to Welcome Qatar’s Leader

London: In a heartwarming gesture, King Charles III surprised many by welcoming the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, with Arabic phrases during his official state visit to the United Kingdom. A video of the moment has gone viral, gaining widespread praise and attention globally.

As per international media reports, King Charles received the Emir at Buckingham Palace, marking the beginning of a state dinner held in the Qatari leader’s honor. Sheikh Tamim is visiting the UK at the invitation of the King, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations.

King Charles surprised guests by speaking Arabic during a state banquet hosted for the Emir of Qatar at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/mk4YM2Gh5c — The National (@TheNationalNews) December 4, 2024

The royal reception was nothing short of spectacular. Two Royal Air Force fighter jets accompanied the Emir’s plane as it entered British airspace, symbolizing a grand and warm welcome.

During the state dinner, King Charles opened his speech with the Arabic phrase “As-salamu Alaikum,” which translates to “Peace be upon you.” His effort to speak in Arabic left attendees pleasantly surprised. Following his English remarks, the King addressed Sheikh Tamim directly, saying, “Welcome back to Britain; this is your second home,” in Arabic.

This visit also marked a significant milestone in UK-Qatar relations. The two nations announced plans to double their joint funding for tackling global humanitarian crises and promoting international development efforts, increasing their shared commitment to $100 million.

King Charles’s thoughtful gesture and the announcement of enhanced cooperation underscore the deepening partnership between the United Kingdom and Qatar. The visit has been hailed as a testament to the strong and enduring ties between the two nations.