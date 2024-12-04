Citizenship Crackdown in Kuwait: Hundreds Affected Amid Legal Review

Kuwait City: Authorities in Kuwait have revoked the citizenship of 1,785 individuals, citing irregularities in the naturalization process. Among those affected are two prominent artists, celebrated singer Nawal Al-Kuwaitia and popular comedian Dawood Hussein.

According to international news agencies, Kuwait’s High Citizenship Committee conducted detailed investigations into the cases of individuals granted Kuwaiti citizenship. Their findings revealed that the citizenship granted to these individuals did not comply with legal regulations.

Key Findings from the Investigation:

The committee reviewed the status of 1,758 individuals and found that their citizenship was issued without adhering to Kuwait’s nationality laws.

The report indicated that many individuals granted citizenship under the category of “exceptional services” did not meet the required criteria.

The committee recommended revoking the citizenship of those who had been granted nationality without proper vetting.

Renowned figures affected:

Dawood Hussein: A beloved comedian known for his satirical performances, Dawood Hussein was granted Kuwaiti citizenship in 2001 by a decree from the late Emir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for his contributions to the arts. He has been a significant figure in Kuwait’s entertainment industry and is celebrated across the Arab world for his comedic talent.

Nawal Al-Kuwaitia: A highly regarded singer with a career spanning over 40 years, Nawal has released numerous albums and garnered a massive fan base in Kuwait and the wider Arab world. Her music is widely admired, and she holds a prominent place in the region's cultural landscape.

Government’s Stance:

Kuwaiti authorities emphasized that the decision was made to uphold the integrity of the country’s citizenship laws. They stated that individuals who were granted nationality must meet the stringent criteria outlined in the law to ensure fairness and compliance.

Public Reaction:

The decision has sparked mixed reactions. While some citizens have praised the government’s efforts to maintain the sanctity of Kuwaiti nationality, others have expressed concern over the revocation affecting established figures like Dawood Hussein and Nawal Al-Kuwaitia, who have significantly contributed to Kuwait’s cultural heritage.

This move highlights Kuwait’s ongoing scrutiny of its citizenship records and its commitment to ensuring that nationality is granted to deserving individuals in line with legal standards.