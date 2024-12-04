Muslim World
Schedule Released for Prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Riyadh Al-Jannah)
Visitors are required to obtain a permit through the "Nusk" or "Tawakkalna" apps to ensure efficient service and organization during their visit.
Medina: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has announced a daily prayer schedule for male and female visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque, specifically for the area of Al-Riyadh Al-Jannah (the Sacred Chamber of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH).
According to a report from the Saudi news agency, the Presidency’s statement clarified the following prayer times for female visitors:
- First time: Immediately after Fajr prayer until 11 AM.
- Second time: From Isha prayer until 2 AM.
For male visitors, the following times have been set:
- First time: From 2 AM (after midnight) until Fajr prayer.
- Second time: From 11:30 PM until Isha prayer.
