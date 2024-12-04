Schedule Released for Prayers at the Prophet’s Mosque (Al-Riyadh Al-Jannah)

Muslim World

Visitors are required to obtain a permit through the "Nusk" or "Tawakkalna" apps to ensure efficient service and organization during their visit.

Syed Mubashir4 December 2024 - 22:05
Medina: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques in Saudi Arabia has announced a daily prayer schedule for male and female visitors at the Prophet’s Mosque, specifically for the area of Al-Riyadh Al-Jannah (the Sacred Chamber of the Prophet Muhammad, PBUH).

Also Read: Historic Move: Riyadh and Paris Plan Summit for Palestinian Resolution

According to a report from the Saudi news agency, the Presidency’s statement clarified the following prayer times for female visitors:

  • First time: Immediately after Fajr prayer until 11 AM.
  • Second time: From Isha prayer until 2 AM.

For male visitors, the following times have been set:

  • First time: From 2 AM (after midnight) until Fajr prayer.
  • Second time: From 11:30 PM until Isha prayer.

Visitors are required to obtain a permit through the “Nusk” or “Tawakkalna” apps to ensure efficient service and organization during their visit.

