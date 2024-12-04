Historic Move: Riyadh and Paris Plan Summit for Palestinian Resolution

Riyadh: French President Emmanuel Macron has announced plans to hold a joint conference with Saudi Arabia aimed at establishing a Palestinian state. Referring to Israel and the potential Palestinian state, President Macron stated that the conference is scheduled for June and will be co-chaired by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and himself.

President Macron emphasized that efforts to resolve the Palestinian issue will be intensified through diplomatic initiatives, aiming to engage all relevant stakeholders in progressing toward a solution.

When asked by journalists whether France would officially recognize a Palestinian state, Macron responded that such a step would be taken at the right time when it could catalyze broader recognition efforts.

“We aim to involve multiple European and non-European partners who are prepared to move towards a two-state solution but are awaiting France’s leadership in this initiative,” Macron added.

He further explained that one of the objectives of the conference is to pave the way for broader recognition of Israel, ensuring its security while convincing its citizens that a two-state solution is also in Israel’s best interest.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its position, stating it would not recognize Israel without the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

The conference is seen as a critical step in reigniting international dialogue on the two-state solution and addressing the long-standing Israeli-Palestinian conflict.