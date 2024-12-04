Saudi Crown Prince to Visit Pakistan Soon Following PM’s Invitation

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has accepted an invitation to visit Pakistan during a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the One Water Summit, where the two leaders discussed various issues, including regional security and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Ata Tarar, shared the update on social media platform X, highlighting that this marked the fifth meeting between the two leaders in six months. The Crown Prince expressed satisfaction with the growing bonds of friendship and mutual respect between the two nations.

Also Read: Indian Passengers Frustrated After 20-Hour Wait at Kuwait Airport

Key Outcomes of the Meeting

Economic Cooperation:

Both leaders agreed to further strengthen economic, trade, and investment ties. They expressed satisfaction with the progress of Saudi investment agreements in Pakistan, with the Crown Prince underscoring the importance of these collaborations for Pakistan’s economic development and prosperity. Invitation Accepted:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan. The Crown Prince graciously accepted, expressing his eagerness to undertake the visit soon. Bilateral Relations:

The meeting reaffirmed the historical brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, with an emphasis on deepening cooperation in culture, defense, and economic sectors.

Other Engagements in Riyadh

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Sharif also met French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of Pakistan-France relations. They discussed avenues to further strengthen bilateral ties, focusing on political, economic, and trade cooperation.

Historic Ties with Saudi Arabia

The Prime Minister’s visit to Riyadh marks his fifth trip to the Kingdom this year, reflecting the close and strategic relationship between the two nations. Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share strong cultural, economic, and defense ties, with significant collaboration in various sectors.

During the One Water Summit, PM Sharif highlighted Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and water resource management. The summit also served as a platform for Pakistan to discuss its vision for regional and global partnerships.

The Crown Prince emphasized that Saudi Arabia is committed to playing a constructive role in Pakistan’s economic recovery through continued investments and collaborative projects.

This upcoming visit of the Crown Prince to Pakistan is anticipated to further consolidate the strategic partnership and open new avenues for mutual cooperation.