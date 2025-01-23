Assam Government Launches ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ Roadshow in Hyderabad to Boost Investment Opportunities

Hyderabad: The Government of Assam, in partnership with Fixi, organized the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ roadshow at Taj Krishna Hotel in Hyderabad on January 23, 2025. The event aimed to showcase Assam’s growing investment potential ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, which will be held in Guwahati on February 25-26, 2025.

Advantage Assam 2.0′: A Vision for Economic Growth and Investment Opportunities

Dr. Ranju Pegoo, the Minister for Education, Higher Education, and Tribal Affairs (Plain) of Assam, inaugurated the event and delivered a special address focusing on Assam’s economic transformation and investment-friendly policies. He highlighted the state’s readiness to embrace growth and attract both national and international investors, with an emphasis on sectors such as electronics, aerospace, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, food processing, and tourism.

Senior government officials from Assam also participated in the event, engaging with potential investors and elaborating on the state’s attractive investment policies. Dr. B. Kalyan Chakravarthy, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary of Assam, spoke about the investment opportunities in Assam, while Mr. K. S. Gopinath Narayan, Principal Secretary (IT), Government of Assam, emphasized the state’s growing AI and IT capabilities.

Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit to Drive Future Growth

The Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit is set to position Assam as a prominent investment destination in India, offering excellent infrastructure, abundant natural resources, and a unique one-stop clearance system for investors. The summit will bring together policymakers, global investors, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to explore the untapped potential in Assam’s diverse sectors.

Speaking on the roadshow, Dr. Ranju Pegoo said, “We have already witnessed tremendous interest from both national and international players in Assam’s potential. The Bengaluru roadshow will continue to build on this momentum and connect us with visionary businesses that can shape Assam into a leading investment destination.”

A Glimpse into Assam’s Investment Landscape

Since 2014, Assam has seen more than INR 65,000 crore in infrastructural investments, driven by key projects like Tata Group’s semiconductor assembly and testing unit in Jagri Road, six-lane highways, a bridge over the Brahmaputra River, and digital connectivity initiatives. In the healthcare sector, the state has partnered with Tata Trusts to establish world-class cancer care centers and 23 medical colleges.

The new IT infrastructure developments and growing sectors like renewable energy and manufacturing will contribute significantly to Assam’s economy. The state’s strategic geographical location near Southeast Asia, abundant natural resources, and investor-friendly policies make it an attractive proposition for foreign and domestic investments.

Promoting Sustainable Development and Public-Private Partnerships

The ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ roadshow in Hyderabad marked a significant step toward realizing Assam’s vision of becoming a major economic hub in India. The state is committed to promoting sustainable development, strengthening public-private partnerships, and improving ease of doing business to drive its growth trajectory.

About Advantage Assam 2.0:

The Advantage Assam 2.0 – Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025 is the Government of Assam’s flagship initiative aimed at positioning the state as a prominent investment and business hub. Based on the success of the first edition, this summit will focus on boosting Assam’s profile as a gateway to Southeast Asia, with emphasis on sectors like infrastructure, technology, renewable energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and tourism.

The summit will provide a platform for global investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to assess the state’s potential and explore opportunities in various sectors. With a focus on sustainable growth, strengthening partnerships, and improving business facilitation, Advantage Assam 2.0 aims to accelerate the state’s development and integrate Assam into India’s economic growth story.