Hyderabad

Assembly Workers Demand Resolution for Unpaid Salaries: 150 Affected by Delay

These employees, who play a crucial role in the daily operations of the Assembly, have expressed their concerns about the unprecedented delay in payment.

Abdul Wasi
Hyderabad: In a developing situation at the Assembly, outsourcing and contract workers are grappling with significant delays in their salaries. Approximately 150 employees have yet to receive their wages, leading to growing frustration and financial strain among the affected workers.

These employees, who play a crucial role in the daily operations of the Assembly, have expressed their concerns about the unprecedented delay in payment. According to sources, this is the first time such a substantial delay has occurred, causing an unusual level of disruption and distress among the workforces.

The delay in salary payments has raised serious questions about the management and efficiency of administrative processes. Employees are reportedly facing difficulties in managing their personal finances due to the prolonged wait for their due salaries.

In response to the situation, representatives of the affected workers are seeking urgent intervention from relevant authorities to resolve the issue and ensure that payments are made promptly. The incident has highlighted the need for more reliable and transparent mechanisms to manage salary disbursements, especially for those who depend on these earnings for their livelihood.

