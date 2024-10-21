Astrologer Prashanth Kini Predicts KCR’s Political Comeback as Telangana CM in 2028

Hyderabad: There is good news for BRS leaders on the astrological front, particularly for the Kalvakuntla family, as the famous astrologer, Prashanth Kini, has predicted that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao would become the Chief Minister of Telangana once again in 2028.

Prashanth Kini, who foretold the downfall of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheik Hasina, and that Hasina may face an assassination attempt in future, said that BRS supremo KCR would make a comeback in the 2028 Assembly elections.

He also predicted that KCR would fall ill in October 2026 and that after January 2027 his fortunes would change. KCR would become active in politics from then onwards till May 2029.

Prashanth Kini, who describes himself as the Devil’s Astrologer, time traveller, astrologer, palmistry expert and an expert in tarot, politics, bakchodi and geo-politics predicted that KCR would become the Chief Minister of Telangana once again after the 2028 elections.

He posted on his X account regarding this saying, “My prediction about K. Chandrasekhar Rao. He lost his Chief Minister post when Rahu Dasha Mars Anterdasha started. In his Horoscope Mars sits 12th from Rahu. Jupiter Dasha started in September 2024.

He may fall ill in October 2026. After January 2027 his fortunes will change. From January 2027 to May 2029 he will become active in politics. 2029 is a good year for him and he will make a comeback.”