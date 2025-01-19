‘Attack’ on Kejriwal: Atishi Claims BJP Wants to Harm Ex-CM, Parvesh Hits Back

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to get Arvind Kejriwal killed by orchestrating an attack and sending criminals after him.

However, the BJP dismissed this as a ploy to create a narrative ahead of the AAP’s anticipated defeat in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The controversy erupted following an alleged stone attack on Kejriwal’s car in the New Delhi constituency on Saturday. The attack has sparked a war of words between the AAP and BJP, with both sides accusing each other of spreading misinformation. The Delhi Police, however, denied any such attack had occurred on Kejriwal’s vehicle.

BJP Responds to AAP’s Allegations

In response to AAP’s claims, the BJP accused Kejriwal of injuring two young men with his car while they were questioning him about the state of Delhi’s development in the Gole Market area on Saturday.

During a press conference on Sunday, BJP candidate from New Delhi, Parvesh Verma, played four separate videos to refute the claims made by AAP, showing that no attack occurred on Kejriwal’s car. He further mocked Kejriwal for calling the individuals who questioned him “BJP goons” and stated, “The 1,09,000 voters in New Delhi constituency are like his family members.”

Atishi Alleges Criminal Involvement

Atishi, CM Kejriwal’s ally, shared the names and photographs of three individuals who, she claimed, were criminals with pending cases for heinous crimes, and were allegedly present at the scene during the incident. She called for swift action from election officials and police, accusing these individuals of being involved in the alleged attempt on Kejriwal’s life.

Atishi questioned, “What were criminals doing at the campaign rally for the BJP candidate?” She added that the entire incident had been captured on video.

AAP’s Accusations of BJP Conspiracy

AAP MP Sanjay Singh went a step further, alleging that criminals were actively campaigning for Parvesh Verma and that the Delhi Police were part of a larger conspiracy to harm Kejriwal before the elections. He questioned the neutrality of election officials, pointing out that no arrests had been made for the alleged attack on Kejriwal.

Parvesh Verma Hits Back at AAP

Parvesh Verma strongly rejected the accusations, asserting that the AAP was spreading lies about the attack. He accused the AAP of showing a blatant disregard for human lives, especially in the case of the two young men who were nearly crushed by Kejriwal’s car during the incident.

Verma also took to X, writing, “Both were taken to Lady Hardinge Hospital. Seeing defeat in front, Kejriwal forgot the value of people’s lives. I am going to the hospital.”

Upcoming Delhi Elections

The Delhi Assembly elections, in which 70 legislators will be elected, are scheduled for February 5. The results will be declared on February 8.