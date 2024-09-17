Attapur Ganesh Laddu Sets New Record at Auction

The revered Attapur Pochaamma Temple’s “New Stars Bhakta Samaj” Ganesh Laddu prasadam has set a new record this year.

The laddu was auctioned and secured by Enugula Subhash Reddy for an impressive ₹11,16,000, surpassing the previous record. This year, the laddu fetched ₹1,05,000 more than last year, making it the highest price ever in the Attapur laddu auctions.

The auction was a fierce competition, with many devotees eager to obtain the blessed prasadam. The Attapur Ganesh Laddu, which was worshipped alongside Lord Ganesha for ten days, attracted a significant number of bidders. The “New Stars Bhakta Samaj” committee organized the Navratri celebrations grandly at the ancient and highly revered Pochaamma Temple in Attapur.

During the Ganesh idol immersion ceremony, the laddu auction was held, culminating in Enugula Subhash Reddy successfully acquiring the prasadam for ₹11,16,000. Approximately 50 members participated in this intense bidding process, highlighting the devotion and enthusiasm surrounding this annual tradition.