Attempt to Demolish Mosque in Mumbai’s Dharavi Thwarted, 6-Day Deadline Given by Municipal Corporation

Mumbai: Tension erupted in Mumbai’s Dharavi area on Saturday morning when local citizens damaged the vehicles of a team from the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, which had arrived to demolish an illegal part of a mosque. Thousands of people took to the streets in protest, increasing tensions in the area. Additional police forces were called to manage the situation.

The conflict arose over the unauthorized construction of the mosque in Dharavi, leading to a tense atmosphere. The Muslim community in Dharavi opposed the Municipal Corporation’s action against the illegal construction. The demolition attempt has been halted for now.

The Mumbai Municipal Corporation has issued a six-day deadline regarding the construction after discussions with local leaders and activists. Congress leader Arif Naseem Khan and other local leaders intervened to calm the situation on the spot.

According to reports, the Municipal Corporation team had arrived in Dharavi early Saturday to demolish the illegal part of a mosque. As soon as the corporation’s team was spotted, a large crowd gathered, leading to a heated argument between the corporation’s employees and the crowd. This escalated into violence, with the crowd vandalizing the municipal vehicles, further intensifying the situation.

Despite efforts from the police to control the crowd, the people did not heed their warnings, leading the police to request additional personnel. The crowd also surrounded the Dharavi police station. Local MLA Varsha Gaikwad stated that she had discussed the issue with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who has responded positively. She also appealed to local residents to maintain peace.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya criticized Congress and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) over the unauthorized construction of the mosque, accusing them of encouraging riots and violence. He claimed that illegal mosques were being constructed and expanded in Dharavi as part of a “land jihad.” Somaiya also mentioned that he had written to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging action against the unauthorized mosque in Dharavi.

Meanwhile, AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel responded by stating that no mosque should be built on unauthorized land and expressed confidence that the mosque in question had the necessary documents. He accused political forces of attempting to incite communal violence. Jaleel also pointed out that small traders’ shops were demolished in Mira-Bhayandar, framing the issue as politically motivated.