Attempt to Desecrate Masjid-e-Karim in Nagaram: Immediate Arrest of Culprits Demanded

Hyderabad: In a shocking and reprehensible attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the city, unidentified miscreants desecrated Masjid-e-Karim in Nagaram early this morning. The intruders damaged the mosque’s microphone and violated its sanctity.

Following the incident, Jamiat Ulema leader Hafiz Laiq Khan and Youth Congress President Moeen Yunus promptly arrived at the scene after Fajr prayers and lodged a complaint with the police, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible. Urging Muslims to remain calm, Hafiz Laiq Khan condemned the repeated targeting of mosques across the country to hurt the sentiments of the Muslim community. He pointed out that such acts of provocation come in the wake of the Supreme Court’s recent verdicts on religious places, which have thwarted communal agendas.

Hafiz Laiq Khan and Moeen Yunus, Congress Division 10 in-charge and Youth Congress Nizamabad Town President, expressed their outrage over the incident and called for stringent action against the perpetrators. They met with ACP Nizamabad to demand decisive measures to prevent such incidents in the future, warning that continued desecration of sacred sites could destabilize the city’s peace.

The leaders expressed concern over the misuse of social media, highlighting that videos targeting mosques are circulating to incite tensions for political gains. They urged law enforcement to act decisively to prevent further communal provocations.

Moeen Yunus criticized the incident as a failure of local police, citing illegal activities in the 5-Town Police limits. He called upon the SHO to identify and apprehend those responsible for the desecration of Masjid-e-Karim and ensure they face strict punishment.

ACP Nizamabad assured that the culprits would be identified and arrested swiftly. Both Hafiz Laiq Khan and Moeen Yunus expressed deep concern over the rise in such incidents, stressing the need for robust measures to protect places of worship and maintain communal harmony.