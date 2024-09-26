Authorities Blast Illegal Two-Storey Building in Malkapur on Sangareddy Lake, Two Injured**

Sangareddy: Revenue officials in Kondapur Mandal of Sangareddy district identified an illegal construction in the village of Malkapur. The structure, a multi-storey building, had been erected directly within a local lake, prompting immediate action from authorities.

In response to the violation, officials demolished the illegal structure using controlled explosives. However, during the demolition, debris from the blast flew in multiple directions, resulting in injuries to two individuals present at the site.

The building was reportedly constructed 12 years ago by a resident of Secunderabad. The owner had also built a staircase leading into the structure from a distance, enabling access without stepping into the lake waters.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the matter and have reiterated the need to prevent illegal encroachments on public water bodies.