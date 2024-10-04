Authorities Remove Structures Built on Footpaths in Borabanda

In a recent crackdown on illegal constructions, authorities in Borabanda have removed several structures that were built on footpaths. The action aims to ensure pedestrian safety and maintain public spaces for community use.

Officials reported that these unauthorized constructions were obstructing foot traffic, making it difficult for pedestrians to navigate the area safely. The removal operation was part of a larger initiative to clear encroachments and restore the intended use of footpaths.

Local residents welcomed the decision, expressing concerns about the safety hazards posed by these structures. Authorities emphasized the importance of keeping footpaths clear for pedestrians and promised to take further action against any future encroachments.

The operation reflects the government’s commitment to improving urban infrastructure and ensuring that public spaces are accessible to everyone.