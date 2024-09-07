Authorities Urge Residents of Low-Lying Areas Along Musi River to Move to Safe Locations

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Monitoring Agency (HYDRA), recently established to address unauthorized constructions in the Full Tank Levels (FTLs) and buffer zones of local water bodies, has issued a crucial directive to residents living in the low-lying areas along the Musi River.

In anticipation of severe rainfall, officials from HYDRA have advised residents to relocate to safer areas. This precautionary measure comes as the water levels in the Osmansagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs have reached their maximum capacity, with the possibility of water discharge imminent.

Today, officials from HYDRA and the revenue department conducted an inspection of the Shankarpalli, Chaderghat, and Musi Ram Bagh areas to assess the situation and ensure that appropriate steps are being taken to protect residents.

The authorities are closely monitoring the weather conditions and will continue to provide updates to ensure the safety and well-being of the affected populations. Residents are urged to heed these warnings and take necessary precautions to avoid potential hazards associated with the rising water levels.