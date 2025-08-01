Aviation Fuel Gets Costlier, LPG Cylinders Cheaper: Mixed News for Consumers and Airlines

New Delhi: Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by 3 per cent on Friday, while the price of commercial LPG cylinders was reduced by Rs 33.50, in line with fluctuations in international benchmark rates.

Jet fuel (ATF) price was increased by Rs 2,677.88 per kiloliter, or 2.9 per cent, to Rs 92,021.93 per kl in the national capital — home to one of the busiest airports in the country, according to state-owned fuel retailers.

The increase comes on the back of a steep 7.5 per cent (Rs 6,271.5 per kl) hike last month, adding to the operating cost of airlines.

The hike in July came after three monthly reductions starting in April. In all, prices had been cut by Rs 12,239.17 per kl in the three reductions. The subsequent increases (Rs 8,949.38 per kl) have wiped away almost three-fourths of the gains.

The increase in ATF price is in line with the spurt in international oil rates that followed geopolitical tensions and trade wars.

This increase will add to the burden on commercial airlines, for whom fuel makes up almost 40 per cent of the operating cost.

No immediate comments could be obtained from the airlines on the impact of the price hike.

The ATF price in Mumbai was hiked to Rs 86,077.14 per kl from Rs 83,549.23, while those in Chennai and Kolkata were increased to Rs 95,512.26 and Rs 95,164.90 per kl, respectively.

Rates differ from city to city, depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

Alongside, oil firms reduced the price of commercial LPG by Rs 33.50 per 19-kg cylinder. Commercial LPG now costs Rs 1,631.50 in the national capital.

This is the fifth straight reduction in commercial LPG rates. Prices were last reduced by Rs 58.5 per 19-kg cylinder on July 1. Before that, prices were reduced by Rs 24 on June 1, by Rs 14.50 on May 1, and a Rs 41 per cylinder reduction was effected on April 1. In all, prices have been cut by Rs 171.5 per bottle since April.

While oil prices have been on the boil, benchmark LPG rates have softened because of low demand during the summer months.

Prices of ATF and LPG differ from state to state, depending on the incidence of local taxes, including VAT.

The rate of cooking gas used in domestic households, however, remained unchanged at Rs 853 per 14.2-kg cylinder. The price of the domestic LPG was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder in April.

State-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) revised prices of ATF and cooking gas on the first of every month based on the average price of benchmark international fuel and foreign exchange rate.

Domestic rates of petrol and diesel continue to remain frozen. Rates were cut by Rs 2 per litre in mid-March last year, ahead of the general elections. Petrol costs Rs 94.72 a litre in Delhi, while diesel is priced at Rs 87.62.