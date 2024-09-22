Awareness Needed for New Criminal Laws: Nizamabad Police Commissioner

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Police Commissioner Mr. Kalmeshwar emphasized the urgent need for everyone to be informed about new criminal laws, which will come into effect from July 1, 2024, following a revision of outdated criminal laws. He highlighted that under the new laws, the misuse of governmental machinery and misleading actions in both intra-city cases and other matters will be considered serious offenses.

He noted that while the traditional methods of village development committees in rural areas can address social justice and issues to some extent, these committees do not have the authority to impose punishments, fines, or social ostracism, as these actions would be deemed illegal and punishable by law.

Commissioner Kalmeshwar was addressing a seminar organized by the Nizamabad Police Commissionerate at the Bhumi Reddy Convention Hall, aimed at raising awareness about the newly implemented criminal laws among print and electronic media journalists and police officials. He mentioned that to resolve social issues through mutual consent, a Community Mediation Center has been established for the first time in Nizamabad by the District Legal Service Authority.

He also elaborated on the police’s practical steps against those who abscond abroad after obtaining bail in various crimes, as well as the action taken against those involved in dowry demands and fraudulent schemes that deceive the poor and innocent, resulting in significant financial losses.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Koteswar Rao discussed the role of police and media in society, stating that they are crucial for ensuring social justice. He informed that awareness has been raised among 1,046 police personnel regarding the new criminal laws, which have undergone significant changes compared to the British-era IPC and CRPC laws.

The new laws include the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Civil Protection Code, incorporating several reforms. The Commissioner noted that there has been an increase in penalties for various crimes, including mob lynching, extremism, and suicide, with a total of 33 laws revised.

He explained that courts can now issue judgments against all offenders based on a single accused’s appearance, and judicial summons can be sent via phone. Furthermore, terms like barrister and attorney will now solely be referred to as advocate under the new laws.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Raja Venkata Reddy added that digital evidence can now be presented in court, and police officers can handcuff suspects in planned crimes. He cautioned that lucky draw schemes must be conducted with police permission, as unauthorized operations will be considered illegal.

The seminar featured a PowerPoint presentation on the new criminal laws, addressing any doubts from media representatives. Attendees included Additional DCP (AR) Shree Shankar Naik, and other officials from Nizamabad, Armoor, Bodhan, Special Branch, Traffic, and other departments.