Ayush Ministry Strengthens Ayurveda’s Global Reach, Advances Holistic Health Solutions

New Delhi: The Ministry of Ayush, under the leadership of Minister of State Prataprao Jadhav, is committed to positioning Ayurveda as a universal health solution and expanding its global footprint. Speaking on Sunday, Jadhav lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for emphasizing Ayurveda’s growing international appeal during the 117th episode of Mann Ki Baat.

Jadhav highlighted several key initiatives led by the ministry that are driving Ayurveda’s global recognition.

Global Collaborations and Milestones

International Agreements: The Ministry has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to foster collaborative research and education in Ayurveda.

The Ministry has signed 24 country-level and 48 institute-level Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to foster collaborative research and education in Ayurveda. Ayurveda Education Expansion: Fifteen academic chairs have been established globally to promote Ayurveda research and education.

Fifteen academic chairs have been established globally to promote Ayurveda research and education. Ayush Information Cells: Operating in 39 locations across 35 countries, these cells serve as hubs for disseminating knowledge on Ayurveda and holistic health.

Operating in 39 locations across 35 countries, these cells serve as hubs for disseminating knowledge on Ayurveda and holistic health. Key Agreements: Notable collaborations include the Donor Agreement with the WHO, an MoU on Medicinal Plants Cooperation with Vietnam, and landmark agreements with Malaysia and Mauritius.

“The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in Jamnagar and the inclusion of traditional medicine in the ICD-11 by WHO this year mark significant strides in Ayurveda’s global recognition,” said Jadhav.

Ayush Visa and Medical Tourism

The introduction of the ‘Ayush Visa’ is boosting medical tourism, solidifying India’s position as a global destination for holistic healing.

Global Celebrations and Outreach

The success of the 9th Ayurveda Day, celebrated across 150 countries on October 29, underscores the growing international acceptance of Ayurveda. In South America, Erica Huber, at the Indian Embassy in Paraguay, is providing Ayurveda consultations, attracting a large number of locals seeking holistic health advice.

Leadership and Vision

Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, credited PM Modi’s vision for Ayurveda’s growing prominence on the global stage.

“The network of international collaborations highlights India’s leadership in traditional medicine and its relevance in global healthcare,” he said.

Also Read: Study Reveals Ozone Therapy as Promising Treatment for Sepsis-Induced Lung Injury

Through its pioneering initiatives, the Ayush Ministry is transforming Ayurveda into a universal health solution, reaffirming India’s leadership in traditional medicine and holistic health care.