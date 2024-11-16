Baba Siddique murder: Man held from Punjab, 24th arrest in case

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Saturday made the 24th arrest in the Baba Siddique murder case by apprehending Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill from Punjab, an official said.

The NCP leader was gunned down on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar area.

Gill (22) hails from Pacca Chisti village in Punjab’s Fazilka district and was held by the Mumbai Crime Branch in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) of the northern state, the official said. “He provided logistic support in the shooting.

He was held from Fazilka tehsil there. Gill is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal action,” the official informed. The police recently got a major breakthrough in the case when it arrested alleged main shooter Shivkumar Gautam from Bahraich in Uttar Pradesh.

Gautam, who was on the run since October 12, was held while trying to flee to Nepal, as per police.