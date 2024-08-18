Babar Azam Set to Surpass Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with Record-Breaking Feat in Pak vs Ban Test Series

Pakistan is set to face Bangladesh in a crucial two-match Test series starting on August 21, as they aim to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. The spotlight is on star batter Babar Azam, who is making his return to Test cricket with a significant milestone within reach.

Babar Azam Eyes Historic Milestone

Babar Azam is on the brink of becoming the fastest batter to score 3000 runs in the World Test Championship. With 2661 runs already under his belt, he needs just 339 more to achieve this remarkable feat, surpassing Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Rohit leads India’s tally with 2552 runs, while Kohli has accumulated 2235 runs in the WTC.

If Babar successfully reaches the 3000-run mark in the upcoming series against Bangladesh, he will not only set a new record but also become the first Pakistani batter to achieve this milestone in the WTC. This would place him among an elite group of cricketers, including Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, and Ben Stokes.

Series Details

The series opener between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Rawalpindi. The second match, however, will be played behind closed doors in Karachi due to ongoing renovations at the National Stadium.

Strategic Decisions: Pakistan’s All-Pace Attack

In preparation for the Rawalpindi Test, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has opted for an all-pace attack, releasing spinner Abrar Ahmed and batter Kamran Ghulam from the Test squad. Abrar will join the Pakistan Shaheens squad for their second four-day match against Bangladesh A, ensuring he remains match-fit for the second Test in Karachi. Kamran Ghulam will also be part of the Shaheens squad.

Pakistan’s Test Squad:

Shan Masood (Captain)

(Captain) Saud Shakeel (Vice-Captain)

(Vice-Captain) Aamir Jamal (subject to fitness)

(subject to fitness) Abdullah Shafique

Abrar Ahmed

Babar Azam

Kamran Ghulam

Khurram Shahzad

Mir Hamza

Mohammad Ali

Mohammad Huraira

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-Keeper)

Naseem Shah

Saim Ayub

Salman Ali Agha

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Wicket-Keeper)

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Bangladesh’s Test Squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain)

(Captain) Zakir Hasan

Shadman Islam

Mominul Haque

Mushfiqur Rahim

Shakib Al Hasan

Litton Kumer Das

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taijul Islam

Nayeem Hasan

Nahid Rana

Shoriful Islam

Hasan Mahmud

Taskin Ahmed

Syed Khaled Ahmed

This series will be crucial for both teams as they aim to strengthen their standings in the World Test Championship, with Babar Azam poised to etch his name in the record books.