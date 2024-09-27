Bad News for Foreigners Residing in Kuwait

Kuwait City: Important government sources in Kuwait have revealed that the government plans to increase fuel prices, with the rise affecting only foreigners.

According to the Kuwaiti news agency “Al-Qabas,” the upcoming increase in petrol rates will be aligned with global market prices. Sources indicated that Kuwaiti citizens will not be impacted by this price hike, which will exclusively affect foreign residents.

The summary for the anticipated fuel price increase has already been prepared, although the exact details regarding the increase are yet to be finalized. This proposal will be presented to the economic committee for approval, with an announcement expected soon.

In other news, the Kuwaiti traffic police are taking strict action against traffic violations. In just one week, a staggering 54,844 traffic tickets were issued as part of efforts to curb road accidents in the country, which has a population of 4.9 million.

Statistics released by the General Department of Traffic show that from September 7 to 13, approximately 68 minors were referred for legal action for driving without a license. During the same period, 111 vehicles were confiscated, and 1,480 accidents were recorded.