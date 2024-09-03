Ban vs Pak | Bangladesh Secures Historic Test Series Win Against Pakistan in Rawalpindi

In a remarkable turn of events, Bangladesh has achieved a historic Test series victory against Pakistan in Rawalpindi. Despite facing challenging odds and a rain-affected first day, the Bangla Tigers demonstrated resilience and determination to secure the win.

After electing to bowl first, Bangladesh bowled out the hosts for 274, with Mehidy Hasan leading the attack with a five-wicket haul. In response, Bangladesh found themselves in a precarious position at 26/6, but a crucial partnership between Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan saved the innings. Litton Das’s century reduced the deficit to just 12 runs.

In the second innings, the pace duo of Nahid Rana and Hasan Mahmud delivered a stellar performance, taking 9 wickets between them and restricting Pakistan to 172. Chasing a modest target, Bangladesh started strong with Zakir Hasan’s aggressive approach. Although the team faced some setbacks, the experience of Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim guided them to a memorable series win.

This victory marks a significant moment for Bangladesh cricket, showcasing their ability to compete and triumph on foreign soil. The roar of the Bangla Tigers will surely resonate across the cricketing world.