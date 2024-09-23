Bandi Sanjay Hits Back at Owaisi: “Isn’t This Hinduphobia?”

Hyderabad: In a sharp retort to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi’s allegations, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar questioned whether Owaisi himself is guilty of “Hinduphobia.” This came after Owaisi accused Sanjay of being afflicted by “Islamophobia.”

Speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Sunday, Bandi Sanjay raised several examples and asked, “Isn’t the Owaisi family suffering from Hinduphobia?” He further alleged that Owaisi had transformed Hyderabad’s Old City into a hub for Rohingyas and terrorists.

The BJP leader’s comments were in response to Owaisi’s speech on Friday, where the Hyderabad MP criticized Sanjay for claiming that children in madrasas were being trained to use AK-47 rifles. Owaisi called out the minister, accusing him of stoking Islamophobia.

Sanjay defended his remarks, citing an incident in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, where the police arrested nine individuals from a madrasa, accusing them of training children in the use of weapons. “Isn’t this the truth?” Sanjay questioned, further accusing Owaisi of fostering Hinduphobia.

He also referenced an instance where a teacher at Owaisi’s own college was allegedly leading the extremist group Hizb ut-Tahrir. “What kind of phobia are we dealing with here?” Sanjay asked, adding that whenever a terrorist is arrested from any part of the country, they seem to have a connection with Hyderabad’s Old City.

“Owaisi claims we need his permission to enter the Old City,” Sanjay said, further alleging that the MP had turned the area into a stronghold for Rohingyas and extremists. “Who gave permission to these elements?” Sanjay asked, adding that the BJP also seeks to develop the Old City, but the issue remains stalled due to Owaisi’s influence.

The exchange between the two leaders highlights the growing tensions and heated rhetoric as political discourse in the region continues to focus on sensitive communal issues.