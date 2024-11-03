Bandi Sanjay Kumar Criticizes Congress Guarantees in Telangana as “Empty Promises”

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that even 10,000 days are not enough for the Congress government to implement its assurances in Telangana.

He said the Congress deceived the people of Telangana with false assurances. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy re-posted Prime Minister Modi’s tweet on Congress assurances in the people of Telangana didn’t know the guaranteed card came with “conditions apply”. Your claim of delivering on six guarantees is hollow.

Let alone 100 days, even 1,000 days or 10,000 days wouldn’t suffice to fulfil them. You cheated Telangana. Your unrealistic guarantees are pushing the state and people into a debt trap. Every family is supposed to get Rs 2.5 lakh benefit as per your guaranteed card.

But on the contrary, you might end up putting debts of Rs 2.5 lakh on every Telangana individual just like KCR placed a debt of Rs 1 lakh on even a newborn.” Farmers were promised waiver of loans up to Rs 2 lakh, but most farmers were excluded proving once again that the Congress guarantee means nothing but smoke and mirrors.

Rythu Bharosa was halted this season, let alone hike. In no time you created farm distress, he said. The Rs 500 paddy bonus is bogus. Even kids know that. Grain procurement centres have not been started properly.

In the Rs 500 gas cylinders and 200 units of free power, many eligible individuals were left out, a stark indicator that the Congress government’s guarantees are just empty rhetoric. You have Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the Musi Project but no money for implementing the six guarantees.

Musi is shaping up to be another Kaleshwaram-style ATM. The Centre under the leadership of Hon’ble PM @narendramodiji through the PM Awas Yojana is giving houses for construction but your Congress government knows only to demolish the houses of the poor. Telangana.

However, Sanjay retweeted saying, “Dear Shri@revanth_anumula garu, your “guarantees” were full of fine print and empty promises