Bandi Sanjay leads protest against police action on Gr-1 candidates

Hyderabad: A new controversy has erupted in Telangana state politics as Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar staged a protest here against police baton charge on Group-1 candidates.

These candidates have been peacefully protesting for the past three days, demanding the repeal of G.O. 29, which they claim obstructs SC, ST, and BC reservations.

Sanjay harshly criticized the Congress government’s heavy-handed approach and joined the unemployed youth in their sit-in protest on the road.

Thousands of unemployed people and Group-1 aspirants gathered to support the Union Minister, chanting slogans such as “Down Down CM” and “Repeal G.O. 29.” The crowd also demanded the rescheduling of the Group-1 exams, shouting “We want justice.”

As the protest gained momentum, BJP youth wing and women’s wing leaders, along with other party workers, arrived to show solidarity with Sanjay. The police struggled to control the swelling crowd. Despite security measures like barricades and restrictions near hostels to prevent more people from joining, thousands managed to gather at Ashok Nagar Crossroads.

Tensions escalated as both protesters and police gathered in large numbers. Many of the unemployed, who claimed they were wrongfully detained and subjected to police brutality, submitted petitions to the Union Minister, asking for his continued support until G.O. 29 is repealed. They voiced their frustrations over what they described as injustices committed by both the previous BRS government and the current Congress administration.

Despite requests from senior police officers for Sanjay to leave the area, he refused, stating that he would not move until justice was served for the Group-1 candidates. The protest continued in a tense atmosphere, with Sanjay remaining seated on the road alongside thousands of unemployed individuals.