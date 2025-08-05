Bandi Sanjay to Appear Before SIT on Aug 8 in Phone Tapping Case

Hyderabad: Union Minister Bandi Sanjay will appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on August 8 in connection with the ongoing phone tapping case.

In a letter to the police, Sanjay confirmed his presence along with his staff on the same day.

According to party sources, Sanjay has reportedly collected crucial information and evidence from central intelligence agencies regarding the alleged tapping of phones, including those of judges and even private conversations in homes. He is likely to submit this evidence to the SIT during the questioning.

The BJP high command has taken a serious view of the issue, particularly the reports of tapping personal conversations, and has already directed the party’s legal cell to pursue a case in the High Court, seeking to transfer the investigation to the CBI.

Meanwhile, Intelligence Bureau sources are said to be gathering evidence about the alleged role of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his son K T Rama Rao in the scandal.

The investigation has intensified after key officials reportedly made incriminating statements. Former Task Force officer Radha Kishan Rao is said to have admitted before the SIT that tapping was carried out only on the instructions of “the elder,” referring to KCR. Another official, Prabhakar, reportedly stated that the surveillance was ordered by the then DGP.