Bangladesh High Commissioner Announces Direct Flights with Pakistan

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan announces plans to launch direct flights between the two countries, aiming to enhance travel, trade, and cooperation in various sectors.

Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to Pakistan, Mohammad Iqbal Hussain, announced on Saturday plans to begin direct air services between Bangladesh and Pakistan. This initiative aims to further strengthen the historical and deep ties between the two nations.

Enhancing Connectivity and Cooperation

Speaking at a press conference in Peshawar, Hussain emphasized the importance of direct flights in improving travel and connectivity between the countries. He noted that such a move would boost cooperation in key areas like tourism, education, and trade. However, no specific timeline for the launch of these direct flights was provided.

Growing Bilateral Trade and Diplomatic Relations

Hussain also highlighted the ongoing growth in trade and diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Pakistan. He expressed confidence that these ties would continue to strengthen, particularly in sectors like healthcare and industry, with significant investment opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Social Media and Economic Development

The High Commissioner praised Bangladesh’s commitment to freedom of expression, particularly among the youth, who have leveraged social media to voice their rights. He also discussed Bangladesh’s focus on economic development as a key priority, with upcoming elections in the country playing a central role.

Trade Between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Hussain pointed to the increasing demand for Bangladeshi products in Pakistan, with trade continuing through shipping routes linking Chittagong and Karachi, although the volume remains modest.

A Stronger Defence Relationship

In conclusion, Hussain commended Pakistan’s Air Force for its impressive capabilities in the defense sector. He also referenced a recent visit by a senior Bangladeshi army officer to Pakistan, which explored opportunities for further defense cooperation between the two nations.