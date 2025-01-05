Bangladesh CEC Announces Plan to End Voting Rights Deprivation for 180 million Citizens

Dhaka: Bangladesh’s Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin revealed that nearly 180 million people in the country have been deprived of their voting rights for an extended period. He stressed that the Election Commission (EC) is committed to rectifying this issue as part of their efforts to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

During the inaugural ceremony of a training session for election officers, CEC Uddin highlighted the urgent need to update the voter list in order to address this longstanding deprivation. He confirmed that the countrywide door-to-door data collection for voter list updates will begin on January 20, 2025.

“We want to remove the pain of deprivation. Our responsibility is to ensure the people’s voices are heard,” said Uddin. He further emphasized that the Election Commission is dedicated to delivering a credible election, a pressing concern given the controversies surrounding past elections.

Investigation into Past Election Irregularities

The CEC also stated that the commission would investigate irregularities in previous elections, especially the controversial national elections held in 2014, 2018, and 2024 under the ruling Awami League. These elections faced significant criticism, and the newly formed Election Commission is working on reforms in preparation for the 13th National Election.

Possible Participation of Awami League in Future Elections

CEC Nasir Uddin also addressed the potential participation of the Awami League in upcoming elections, noting the current political climate. Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s party could take part unless there are government or judicial restrictions. Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, leading the interim government, suggested that elections could be held between late 2025 and early 2026, after the voter list update is completed.

Significant Step for Bangladesh’s Democratic Process

The announcement of the voter list update and upcoming election preparations represents a crucial development in Bangladesh’s democratic process, as the Election Commission works to address concerns about voting rights and election fairness.