Bangladeshi National Arrested for Illegal Stay in Karnataka’s Mangaluru

Mangaluru: In a significant operation, a Bangladeshi national living illegally in India was arrested by the police in Karnataka’s Mangaluru district.

The accused, identified as 25-year-old Anurul Sheik, was apprehended from the Mukka village on the outskirts of Mangaluru city, officials confirmed on Friday.

The operation was a joint effort by the Internal Security Division (ISD) and Mangaluru police, following a crucial tip-off.

Details of the Arrest

According to the police, Anurul Sheik had illegally entered India from the Lalgol border area in eastern West Bengal three years ago. Initially, he had arrived in Murshidabad, West Bengal, before eventually moving to Mangaluru, where he had been residing and working as a construction laborer.

Sheik’s arrest is part of the ongoing efforts by local authorities to track down and detain illegal immigrants residing in the state. Police investigations are still underway, but the immediate focus is on verifying Sheik’s connections and any potential involvement in broader illegal immigration networks.

Karnataka’s Crackdown on Illegal Immigration

The arrest of Sheik comes amid heightened concerns over illegal immigration in Karnataka, particularly from Bangladesh and Pakistan. Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara recently highlighted the state’s crackdown on illegal immigrants in the Legislative Council in Belagavi Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

According to Parameshwara, a total of 159 Bangladeshi nationals and 24 Pakistani nationals have been detained for residing in the state without legal documentation. Additionally, investigations have revealed that at least 115 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh are living in Karnataka.

In response to the growing issue, the state government has formed a special unit dedicated to monitoring and addressing illegal immigration. The unit’s main task is to identify and apprehend individuals who have entered the country illegally, a phenomenon that the minister described as not being new but one that has been ongoing for several years.

Broader National Concerns Over Illegal Immigration

This arrest and the recent statements from Karnataka officials underscore the larger issue of illegal immigration, which has been a growing concern across India. Several instances have emerged in recent years of individuals entering the country illegally from Bangladesh, and in some cases, even becoming involved in illegal or terrorist activities.

These concerns were further emphasized after the December 2024 sentencing of Bangladeshi terrorist Jahidul Islam, who had been living illegally in Bengaluru.

Jahidul Islam, also known as Kausar, was found guilty of being involved in several criminal activities, including dacoity, conspiracy, and the procurement of ammunition. Islam, who had crossed into India illegally in 2014 after escaping custody in Bangladesh, had played a key role in radicalizing individuals and recruiting them for anti-India activities. He was also implicated in the 2014 Burdwan blast and the Bodh Gaya blast in 2018.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had previously charged Islam and his associates with furthering the agenda of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), a banned terrorist organization. The case highlights the serious national security implications of illegal immigration, particularly from neighboring countries.

Ongoing Investigations and Future Steps

The recent arrests and the ongoing investigations reflect the heightened security measures being undertaken by authorities to address the illegal immigration issue. As the government continues to track down illegal immigrants, it is also focusing on ensuring that these individuals are not linked to criminal or terrorist activities.

Authorities in Karnataka and other states are expected to ramp up their efforts to detect and detain illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, as part of a wider strategy to protect national security. In the case of Sheik, investigations are ongoing to determine the extent of his activities and whether he was involved in any unlawful operations.